Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

St Heliers woman accused of laundering millions for international drug cartel

By
8 mins to read
Police made 10 arrests and their Asset Recovery Unit restrained more than $10 million in assets as part of Operation Ida. Video / New Zealand Police

Was Ye Hua the victim of her trusting nature or complicit as the “money lady” for drug cartel kingpin Xavier Valent? George Block reports.

Tucked away in the back streets of Newmarket behind a movie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand