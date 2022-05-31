The maternity ward at St George's Hospital in Christchurch will remain open. Photo / George Heard

The maternity ward at St George's Hospital in Christchurch will remain open. Photo / George Heard

The maternity ward at St George's Hospital in Christchurch will remain open.

A decision on the possible closure of the facility was released today.

St George's Hospital chief executive Blair Roxborough said it will endeavour to maintain maternity services for the duration of the existing contract with the Canterbury District Health Board.

The contract runs until June next year.

"While we will remain open for the next year, we still have to overcome the staffing challenges that led to the review. There remains a national shortage of midwives and we appreciate the input from our own maternity staff and Midwives Union MERAS on staffing suggestions. We are once again advertising for midwives," he said.

Roxborough said unless the staffing shortage is resolved in order to maintain safe maternity services, they will still have to further scale back birthing at the hospital.

In March, a proposal for change was presented by the hospital with midwives asked to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

The Herald understands the changes included the closure of the birthing unit indefinitely.

Although it is private, the hospital has a service contract with the Canterbury District Health Board to provide publicly funded maternity services.

A petition to keep the maternity ward open with more than 30,000 signatures was hand-delivered to hospital staff in April.

The issue gained support from Gemma McCaw who shared a lengthy post to Instagram detailing her experience with the hospital.

"St George's Hospital holds a special place in our family's heart as we went there with both of our girls.

"I feel incredibly sad that it looks set to close as with Christchurch Women's Hospital only available for those deemed 'high risk', and Rangiora and Rolleston further away, St George's is the only primary birthing unit in the city [sic]," she said at the time.