A Tauranga sports club faces paying more than $136,000 a year to use its clubrooms and fields under a council plan labelled “stupid” and “rushed” by critics calling for a delay.

Other sports and community groups fear they will not survive the fee hikes proposed in Tauranga City Council’s latest draft Long-term Plan.

The document lays out the council’s activities and services for the next decade, and how it will fund them. It states the council wants a fairer balance between revenue from rates and user fees, aiming to reduce some general ratepayer costs.

Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the council understood the concerns raised and encouraged people to make submissions on the proposal, which is out for consultation.

Tauranga City AFC chairman Brendon McHugh said under what’s proposed, the football club faced annual fees of $136,450, including a new yearly facility fee of $107,070 for use of its Links Ave clubrooms in Mount Maunganui.

“It’s the facility fees that really shocked us.

“It’s [more than] a 2000 per cent increase on what we are paying at the moment. That’s why it’s a massive shock for us. There’s no way [in his view] any sports club out there would be sustainable for that kind of fee. It doesn’t make sense.”

Tauranga City AFC has seen many games, and victories, at its Links Ave Reserve clubrooms.

The council wants to charge $66 per m2 (plus operational expenditure) per year to lease or have a licence to occupy its buildings, such as the clubrooms.

The football club would also be expected to pay $225+gst an hour to use each training field at Links Ave Reserve. In total, new field charges were expected to cost $33,300 each year, McHugh said.

Members were already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and 35 per cent would not be able to afford increased fees, he said. Membership fees, currently $70 – $275, could rise by $145 according to a club newsletter.

McHugh was also concerned club volunteers would find the stress of making ends meet not worth it.

McHugh said the club was making a submission to formally express its concerns.

Consultation opened on November 15 and closes on December 15.

In his view: “It’s mind-blowing we’ve only been given a month to deal with this.”

“Everyone’s busy and stressed and for winter sports, it’s out of season. It’s added unnecessary pressure for the whole sporting community.

“It’s not just football. It’s everyone.”

Tauranga sports and community groups worried for future

Tauranga Croquet Club president Gretchen Benvie said its proposed new yearly bill of over $24,500 “came completely out of leftfield”.

The club, based at Tauranga Domain, was already “in limbo” over plans for a potential stadium on its grounds, Benvie said.

In her view, the council was trying to “move us on by pricing us out, wanting to increase our rent”, she said.

“We don’t cost the ratepayer anything. We do all our own maintenance. We get absolutely nothing from the council.”

Benvie said she believed expecting a club of about 100 members to pay more than $24,500 a year was “ridiculous”.

In her view, it would “price everybody off fields”.

Tauranga Croquet Club president Gretchen Benvie says the club does its own maintenance. Photo / Alex Cairns

On Monday, Mount Maunganui Dog Training Club also shared concern for its future if it had to pay the $1000 a week expected under the proposal.

Other community groups, reluctant to be named before formally presenting their submission, told the Bay of Plenty Times they would have no option but to fold if the charges were approved.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty called for the council to delay the long-term plan, saying in its opinion it had been “rushed”.

Executive director Glen Crowther said there was significant uncertainty and implications for three waters reforms and transportation funding after the general election.

He said he believed the council appeared “obsessed with its city centre projects” and this plan, in his view, was “stupid” in light of the election result.

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman Philip Brown says in his view the draft Long-term Plan 2024-34 has been 'rushed'.

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers Association also called for a delay.

Chairman Philip Brown said he believed Tauranga could ill-afford “expensive extravagant” projects in the plan.

Tauranga City Council defends consultation on ‘critical’ long-term plan

Asked whether the council would consider delaying the plan, Tolley said there was a statutory responsibility to prepare draft long-term plans before a final plan was implemented before June 30 next year.

The fees of concern were part of a separate process “but for the sake of efficiency, these are consulted on in conjunction with the long-term plan”, which was a “critical document”.

Tolley said commissioners brought forward the plan so there was ample time for submissions to be incorporated in the final plan before the commission’s governance term ended in July 2024.

Tolley said they understood the concerns about proposed facility-use charges and invited people worried about viability to make a submission.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley says the draft Long-term Plan 2024-34 is a 'critical' document. Photo / Alex Cairns

Manager of spaces and places Alison Law said the council worked with clubs so they understood how the proposed fees could impact them. This included consideration of pricing methodology, timing and implementation staging.

The proposal sought a balance between the need for non-rates revenue, affordability for groups and equity across codes.

“It’s important to consider the nuances of all clubs and codes to ensure the balance is right,” Law said.

“We recognise that any increase in fees and costs could be challenging, particularly when to date, there has been zero or minimal costs associated with using our well-loved community spaces.”

The drive towards a user-pays model meant it was “critical” the council heard from all codes on affordability “to ensure the continued growth of sports and recreation activities on our reserves, and in our community”.

Sport Bay of Plenty was helping with consultation, Law said.

The long-term plan proposes to spend $616 million on community facilities and amenities such as sports halls and fields.

Hearings were expected in February and potential adoption of the document in April 2024.

