Zenica Mann and her daughter Freddie Mann at Corwen Park.

The final touches have been completed on two central Whanganui street makeovers.

Whanganui District deputy mayor Helen Craig said more than 20 new art features are on display throughout Guyton St and lower St Hill St as part of the Streets for People projects, 90% funded by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

“As well as bringing a much-needed splash of colour and creativity to our streets, the art and design pieces tell interesting stories about what makes Whanganui so special. I’d strongly encourage people to stroll through central Guyton St and lower Saint Hill St and check it all out,” Craig said.

The artwork on the bus shelters, created by Tupoho artists, celebrates the native kūaka (bar-tailed godwit) and their 12,000km migration from Alaska to Whanganui.

Alongside design and colours that connect to Te Taiao (nature), the shelter patterns also feature motifs from the Yupik tribes of Alaska who visited the town recently to see the kūaka.

Guyton St has some new lightboxes, providing revolving galleries for local artists to showcase their work.

Currently on display in the lightboxes are paintwork, digital design, sculpture and poetry celebrating local artist, the late Joan Bullock Morrell.

Another new feature is Tamaupoko artist, Aroha Ranginui’s mural at the Corwen Park space on Guyton St.

Ranginui said the mural, Te Papa takaro o Poutama, Tamaariki o te Awa, depicts the tupuna landscape and the Whanganui whakataukī (proverb).

“E rere kau mai te Awa nui Mai i te Kahui Maunga Tangaroa. Ko au te Awa, ko te Awa ko au.” - “The Great River Flows from the Mountains to the Sea. I am the River and the River is me.”

The next step of the project is adding heritage panels to vacant shop windows alongside the iwi art in place, and sculptures in Cowen Park.

Contributing artists for the Streets for People projects: Adrian Campbell, Arama Tuka, Aroha Ranginui, Bill Ranginui, Boboy Takiari, Catherine Macdonald, Cecelia Kumeroa, Fleur Wickes, Kalia Andrews, Lesley Stead, Maehe Ranginui, Maihi Potaka, Renee Hassan, Tapiri o Te Rangi Pirikahu, Victoria Campbell and Yasmin Dupont.



