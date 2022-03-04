Voyager 2021 media awards
Spirited away? Grief lingers two years on from mysterious disappearance of Eloi Rolland

Steve Braunias
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

Steve Braunias investigates the disappearance of a French teenager.

Eloi Rolland is up and about on his feet in the darkness before dawn, a solitary figure waiting at the bus stop at 87 Mokoia Rd

