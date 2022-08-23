A spilled bong landed a pair of young Dunedin men in hot water with police after officers smelled drugs in their vehicle.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped an 18-year-old man after he performed a poor stop at a stop sign exiting Prospect Park at 7.40pm yesterday.
The vehicle smelled strongly of cannabis, which prompted a warrantless search.
Officers found 8.2 grams of cannabis and a small amount of LSD.
The 17-year-old passenger admitted to consuming cannabis, but said he had spilled water from a bong in the car.
Both were given a warning for drug use.