Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Spilled bong lands pair in hot water with police

Otago Daily Times
By Wyatt Ryder
Quick Read
Officers stopped an 18-year-old. Photo / File

Officers stopped an 18-year-old. Photo / File

A spilled bong landed a pair of young Dunedin men in hot water with police after officers smelled drugs in their vehicle.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped an 18-year-old man after he performed a poor stop at a stop sign exiting Prospect Park at 7.40pm yesterday.

The vehicle smelled strongly of cannabis, which prompted a warrantless search.

Officers found 8.2 grams of cannabis and a small amount of LSD.

The 17-year-old passenger admitted to consuming cannabis, but said he had spilled water from a bong in the car.

Both were given a warning for drug use.