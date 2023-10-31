Voyager 2023 media awards
Spiked car catches fire, man in hospital after allegedly resisting arrest

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The car was spiked twice on its journey through Manurewa before catching fire on Wiri Station Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police officers narrowly avoided being hit by a car this morning in a dramatic chase that ended with the vehicle in flames and a man being arrested with the help of police dogs.

A 36-year-old will face court after the early morning chase in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Police were notified around 12.25am that a man was acting suspiciously outside a commercial address on Hazards Rd in Weymouth, a spokesperson said.

“A Police unit was quickly on the scene and approached the man on foot. At this point, the man got inside a vehicle and drove towards the officers, who had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.”

A police pursuit began on Weymouth Rd, and the vehicle was successfully spiked twice as it drove through Manurewa.

“Police were able to box-in the vehicle on Wiri Station Rd, bringing it to a stop, but the vehicle has then caught fire due to the damage it sustained,” the spokesperson said.

Police inspect the burnt-out car on Wiri Station Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward
“The driver has then exited the vehicle and resisted arrest; police needed the help of a dog unit to take him into custody.”

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with a minor injury and was charged with multiple assault and driving offences.

Fire and Emergency sent it sent two fire appliances to the blaze.

