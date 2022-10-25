Ngāti Hei placed a rāhui over Wharekaho Beach after the deceased whale was found in Matapaua Bay on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

Ngāti Hei placed a rāhui over Wharekaho Beach after the deceased whale was found in Matapaua Bay on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

A rāhui has been placed on a Coromandel beach after a dead sperm whale washed ashore.

Ngāti Hei placed a rāhui over Wharekaho Beach after the deceased whale was found in Matapaua Bay on Saturday morning, Department of Conservation operations manager, Nick Kelly, said today.

The rāhui will be in place for five days.

Kelly said the site had been secured for cultural and health and safety reasons.

"Ngāti Hei and Hauraki iwi are currently working through their operation plan with assistance from DOC.

"We ask members of the public to be patient and understanding as this is an emotional time for all involved," Kelly said.

The rāhui is in collaboration with Ngāti Hei, DoC, Waikato Regional Council, Thames-Coromandel District Council and Whitianga police.

Ngāti Hei has named the sperm whale Puhiwai Rangi which refers to the name of the whenua adjacent to the place where the deceased whale was found.

Ngāti Hei kaumatua, Joe Davis said: "The gift from Tangaroa - Puhiwai Rangi - has been brought back to Wharekaho. The taonga will live on with cultural significance and respect".

