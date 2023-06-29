Waka Kotahi says speed restrictions will be in place and lane closures on the Harbour Bridge are likely, and a full closure is possible if winds become too strong. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

MetService is warning there may be hail and thunderstorms tomorrow as Waka Kotahi reduces speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with closures possible.

Waka Kotahi has issued an amber alert for tomorrow between 7am and 11am as wind gusts are expected to reach 75 to 80km/h.

Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.

This is forecast again on Saturday morning, with severe gales of the same speeds reappearing briefly.

Passing showers will accompany the strong winds on Sunday morning, which will likely bring about another amber alert.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie forecast temperatures across the weekend for Auckland are about average for this time of year, but this could be deceptive.

“The strong wind and frequent showers will mean the 15 degrees forecast for Auckland will feel more like 8 or 9 degrees,” Ballie said.

Our latest Severe Weather Outlook is out. In addition, a Heavy Snow Watch has been issued for southern areas from 3pm Sat to 9pm Sun. Road Snow Warnings are out for the Milford and Crown Range roads tonight. Get the latest at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/d9oDx1juPc — MetService (@MetService) June 28, 2023

MetService is forecasting showers tomorrow with thunderstorms and hail possible in the evening.

Waka Kotahi also warned of thunderstorms tomorrow morning and evening, which could increase the speed of the winds.

“This would need to track very close to the bridge to raise the alert level,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement.