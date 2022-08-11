A spectacular sight: The supermoon in Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Aucklanders heading into work in the early hours of this morning were treated to a spectacular sight - the last supermoon of the year.

Photographs show the supermoon in all its wonder - appearing bright while the sky was still dark over Auckland about 7am.

Pictures of it over Ponsonby about that time show it with a creamy and sometimes bright yellow glow; while it appeared duller over the Auckland skyline by the time the sun had risen.

The supermoon pictured over Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

The supermoon pictured over Ponsonby about 7am today. Photo / Michael Craig

The supermoon as seen in the city centre, Auckland, early this morning. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The supermoon welcomes the early morning workers into the Auckland CBD today. Photo / Brett Phibbs

This is the last day and night to see the supermoon phenomenon this year.

This particular supermoon is being dubbed a Sturgeon Moon - a full moon in August which gets its name from the large number of sturgeon fish in North America this month.

Timeanddate.com says the moon will rise about 5.30pm in Wellington tonight and will set fairly late tomorrow morning - just after 8am.

There will be perfect conditions to see it in many parts of the country this evening, with the weather set to be sunny throughout the day and clear skies later tonight for many.

Auckland's forecast shows clear skies the whole day - and night - with a temperature high of 13C. It will be chilly tonight, however, with an overnight low of 6C on the cards.