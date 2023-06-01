A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Auckland arterial route. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has been hit and seriously injured on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, prompting police to close all northbound lanes just past the Dominion St on-ramp.





The Dominion Rd on-ramp has also been closed, the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the right southbound lane by the May Rd overbridge is also closed and southbound motorists should also expect delays.

The police serious crash unit will examine the scene, the police spokesman said.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, ROAD CLOSED, 2:00PM FRI 1 JUN

SH20 is closed for all northbound lanes between Dominion Rd and Maioro St, due to a police issue. Delay your travel and avoid the area. ^MS pic.twitter.com/Mt29YgvK5D — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 1, 2023

SH20, SOUTHWESTERN MWY, UPDATE 2:25PM THU 1 JUN

The right lane southbound is now closed by the May Rd overbridge, expect delays southbound.

The northern lanes remain closed. More information including a detour route here: https://t.co/6DGhb88g5A ^MS https://t.co/VnSHF8ld2h — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 1, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the closure between Dominion Rd and Maioro St at 2pm, shortly after the 1.45pm accident.

“Delay your travel and avoid the area,” Waka Kotahi said.







