Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Southwestern Motorway lanes closed: Pedestrian hit, seriously injured on highway

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Auckland arterial route. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Auckland arterial route. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has been hit and seriously injured on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, prompting police to close all northbound lanes just past the Dominion St on-ramp.


DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The Dominion Rd on-ramp has also been closed, the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the right southbound lane by the May Rd overbridge is also closed and southbound motorists should also expect delays.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The police serious crash unit will examine the scene, the police spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the closure between Dominion Rd and Maioro St at 2pm, shortly after the 1.45pm accident.

“Delay your travel and avoid the area,” Waka Kotahi said.


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand