A pedestrian has been hit and seriously injured on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway, prompting police to close all northbound lanes just past the Dominion St on-ramp.
The Dominion Rd on-ramp has also been closed, the spokesman said.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said the right southbound lane by the May Rd overbridge is also closed and southbound motorists should also expect delays.
The police serious crash unit will examine the scene, the police spokesman said.
Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the closure between Dominion Rd and Maioro St at 2pm, shortly after the 1.45pm accident.
“Delay your travel and avoid the area,” Waka Kotahi said.