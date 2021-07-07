Southland's Waikawa Museum closed after substance found

The Waikawa Museum in Southland has been closed to the public after a substance "of concern" was found. Photo / Supplied

The Waikawa Museum in Southland has been closed to the public after a substance "of concern" was found. Photo / Supplied

The Waikawa Museum in Southland has been closed to the public after a substance "of concern" was found.

A police spokesperson said a team from the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordance Disposal unit based in Christchurch has been sent to assess the situation and dispose of the substance safely.

"The disposal will happen today in a safe environment away from the museum."

Police and fire staff are working closely with the Explosive Ordance Disposal team to ensure the incident is managed safely, the spokesperson said.