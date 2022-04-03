The council amended the water shortage direction to exclude the water takes from the upper Mataura River catchment. File photo / RNZ - Nate McKinnon

Southland Regional Council has revised an irrigation ban in the province after an outcry from local farmers.

Last Thursday, the council issued an unprecedented water shortage direction due to the dry conditions plaguing the region.

In place for 14 days, it means irrigation water takes are required to cease immediately.

Federated Farmer's Southland president Chris Dillion criticised the decision, saying it would leave drought-hit farmers in even more strife.

But on Friday, the council amended the water shortage direction to exclude the water takes from the upper Mataura River catchment where the serious temporary shortage of water was less critical.

Council chief executive Rob Phillips said the change was a result of reviewing the science and feedback from the community.

"We're still asking irrigators in this area to manage their takes and conserve water where they can.

"Farmers irrigating in the rest of Southland are still covered by the water shortage direction. We recognise the need to take reasonable water for stock welfare, and for operational water use such as dairy washdown.

"We would encourage users to consider where water savings could be made and to consider the potential impacts of their use on other users, the instream ecology and cultural values."

Anyone concerned about specific operational matters should get in touch with the council, he said.

Phillips said the direction would be reviewed regularly.

The council is meeting with sector groups and iwi today as part of the review process.

