Southland, Otago farmers offered drought relief

Consistently hot temperatures have led many Wanaka pastures to dry up, including this one on Maungawera Valley Rd near Albert Town. Photo / File

Drought-stricken farmers in Southland and parts of Otago are the latest to be offered special relief payments.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said today that the Government's Rural Assistance Payments would be extended to the districts of Southland, Invercargill, Gore, Clutha, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes.

The payments, available from Monday to January 21 next year, help farmers meet essential living expenses and have already been offered to farmers in the Lower North Island and the West Coast this season.

Sepuloni said that while some rain had fallen on many regions, Southland and Otago remained extremely dry, with the normally hottest and driest two months to come.

It wasn't just a lack of rainfall but sweltering heat that was continuing to take a toll on farmers' crops and their stock.