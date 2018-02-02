Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Southland, Otago farmers offered drought relief

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Consistently hot temperatures have led many Wanaka pastures to dry up, including this one on Maungawera Valley Rd near Albert Town. Photo / File

Consistently hot temperatures have led many Wanaka pastures to dry up, including this one on Maungawera Valley Rd near Albert Town. Photo / File

Drought-stricken farmers in Southland and parts of Otago are the latest to be offered special relief payments.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said today that the Government's Rural Assistance Payments would be extended to the districts of Southland, Invercargill, Gore, Clutha, Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes.

The payments, available from Monday to January 21 next year, help farmers meet essential living expenses and have already been offered to farmers in the Lower North Island and the West Coast this season.

Sepuloni said that while some rain had fallen on many regions, Southland and Otago remained extremely dry, with the normally hottest and driest two months to come.

It wasn't just a lack of rainfall but sweltering heat that was continuing to take a toll on farmers' crops and their stock.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"The impact of drought on rural communities can be devastating, not only on businesses, but on people's emotional resilience," Sepuloni said.

"Many farmers in these regions haven't experienced drought of this magnitude before. We want them to know that additional support is available as they not only cope with the extreme weather, but they begin the road to recovery when the drought breaks."

Sepuloni urged farmers and growers in the affected areas to contact Work and Income to see what they might be eligible for.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"As farmers focus on working to feed stock until spring, we want them to know that there is support available to them. I urge those suffering hardship to talk to us," she said.

The drought classification has also triggered other government support with $130,000 going to Otago and Southland rural support trusts.

Tax relief measures were also being extended to drought affected farmers.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand