A Lotto player in Southland has become $6.3 million richer after taking out this evening’s Powerball and First Division prizes.
The winning Powerball ticket was purchased on MyLotto.
A player in Rotorua had also become a millionaire, winning $1m from tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.
The winning Strike ticket was bought at Paper Plus Rotorua Central.
Two other players, from Nelson and Lincoln, won $333,333 each from the First Division draw.
These tickets were sold at Richmond Night ’n Day and New World Lincoln respectively.
Tonight’s Lotto numbers were: 9, 22, 26, 31, 32, 33, bonus number 15 and Powerball number 2.
The strike numbers were 9, 31, 26 and 33.
Tonight’s big winner has become the nineteenth multi-millionaire from Powerball this year, coming after a $5.5m prize was won by a Whakatāne couple just over a week ago.
The Whakatāne couple said they were looking forward to helping others with their winnings and treating themselves to a holiday.