The big winner from Southland has become the nineteenth multi-millionaire from Powerball this year. Photo / Michael Bradley

A Lotto player in Southland has become $6.3 million richer after taking out this evening’s Powerball and First Division prizes.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased on MyLotto.

A player in Rotorua had also become a millionaire, winning $1m from tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was bought at Paper Plus Rotorua Central.

Two other players, from Nelson and Lincoln, won $333,333 each from the First Division draw.

These tickets were sold at Richmond Night ’n Day and New World Lincoln respectively.

Tonight’s Lotto numbers were: 9, 22, 26, 31, 32, 33, bonus number 15 and Powerball number 2.

The strike numbers were 9, 31, 26 and 33.

Tonight’s big winner has become the nineteenth multi-millionaire from Powerball this year, coming after a $5.5m prize was won by a Whakatāne couple just over a week ago.

The Whakatāne couple said they were looking forward to helping others with their winnings and treating themselves to a holiday.











