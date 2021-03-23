Southern Motorway smash leads to seven kilometres of gridlock

A live traffic map shows traffic banked up for kilometres across the central Auckland motorway network. Image / Google Maps

Motorists are a facing a 7km crawl through central Auckland after a lunchtime crash on the Southern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned of delays from Spaghetti Junction through to Greenlane after an accident left a left lane south of Greenlane partially blocked.

It is affecting traffic heading southbound on the motorway.

A live traffic map shows traffic banked up back to Victoria Park Tunnel, at least 7km away from the initial crash.

UPDATE 12:25PM

Tow services are working to clear this crash, however delays remain southbound from Spaghetti Jctn to Greenlane. Allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/or8s4qwcui — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 23, 2021

An update some 40 minutes after the crash said tow trucks were working to clear the crash, however traffic could expect delays.

It is also affecting traffic travelling from SH16 linking with the southern motorway.