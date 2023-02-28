Southern Motorway crash leaves 7km traffic jam

Traffic on Auckland’s motorway network has backed up more than 7km after a two-car crash on the Southern Motorway this morning.
Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted a crash between the Market Rd and Greenlane off-ramps about 10.25am.
Traffic is at a standstill between Ellerslie and the beginning of the Auckland Harbour Bridge at St Marys Bay.
Congestion had also spilled from State Highway 1 on to the Northwestern Motorway SH16 at Spaghetti Junction.
UPDATE 11:30AM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 28, 2023
This crash NOW CLEARED, with long delays from the Spaghetti Junction area. Consider delaying your journey or using an alternative route until delays southbound through the area ease. ^TP https://t.co/E0bbGLKXNV
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as building traffic causes delays.
A spokesperson for police said no injuries were reported from the crash.
