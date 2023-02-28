Voyager 2022 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Southern Motorway crash leaves 7km traffic jam

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Traffic on Auckland’s motorway netwrok has backed up more than 7km after a two-car crash on the Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Traffic on Auckland’s motorway network has backed up more than 7km after a two-car crash on the Southern Motorway this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted a crash between the Market Rd and Greenlane off-ramps about 10.25am.

Traffic is at a standstill between Ellerslie and the beginning of the Auckland Harbour Bridge at St Marys Bay.

Congestion had also spilled from State Highway 1 on to the Northwestern Motorway SH16 at Spaghetti Junction.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as building traffic causes delays.

A spokesperson for police said no injuries were reported from the crash.

