Southern Motorway chaos: Minor crash to cause headache for motorists

Traffic is building up on the northbound lanes of the Southern Motorway after this crash. Photo / Supplied

Traffic gridlock is expected on Auckland's southern motorway after a two-car crash.

While there didn't appear to be any serious injury suffered by the occupants, the incident has blocked two lanes and resulted in one vehicle spinning almost 180 degrees.

The crash happened on the right citybound lane, under the Mountain Rd overbridge, which is between the Gillies Ave and Khyber Pass Rd.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 11:45AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound under Mountain Rd overbridge, between Gillies Ave and Khyber Pass Rd. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/kgIu6693My — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 21, 2021

In a tweet, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to expect delays and pass the crash area with care.

St John and police are also at the scene.