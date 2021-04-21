Southern Motorway chaos: Minor crash to cause headache for motorists

Traffic gridlock is expected on Auckland's southern motorway after a two-car crash.
While there didn't appear to be any serious injury suffered by the occupants, the incident has blocked two lanes and resulted in one vehicle spinning almost 180 degrees.
The crash happened on the right citybound lane, under the Mountain Rd overbridge, which is between the Gillies Ave and Khyber Pass Rd.
In a tweet, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged motorists to expect delays and pass the crash area with care.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
St John and police are also at the scene.