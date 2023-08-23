Southern Motorway lane blocked: Vehicle hits Penrose bridge, second bridge-strike in one day

Auckland’s Southern Motorway has been partially blocked at Penrose after a vehicle struck a bridge, the second bridge-strike in the city today.

The collision happened about 1.05pm. Engineers have inspected the Penrose Rd bridge for any damage from the impact.

The left southbound lane between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Southeastern Highway is blocked, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 1:05PM

A bridge strike of the Penrose Rd overbridge (between Ellerslie Panmure Hwy and South Eastern Hwy) has resulted in the left lane southbound being blocked as bridge inspections take place. Please drive with care and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/krUQ096a0Z — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 23, 2023

Southbound traffic has already backed up more than 2km past Ellerslie and Waka Kotahi said motorists should drive past with care and expect further delays.

Earlier today, a bridge-strike near Papakura cancelled all Southern Line train services between Homai and Papakua.











