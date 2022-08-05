Southern hospitality: Cheese roll burger launches at Otago cafe

Blueskin Nurseries & Cafe barista Kaysha Homan holds a knife and fork, ready to tackle the new cheese roll burger. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Blueskin Nurseries & Cafe barista Kaysha Homan holds a knife and fork, ready to tackle the new cheese roll burger. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Roll up, roll up, here's a story that will get southern taste buds tingling.

Blueskin Nurseries & Cafe co-owner Sally Brown said the cafe would be adding a new cheese roll burger to its menu over the next three weeks as part of the Dine Dunedin Emerson's burger competition.

The innovative burger, which is being launched today, features two cheese rolls sandwiching a beef patty, lettuce, tomato relish and aioli, Brown said.

Like most cafes in the south, cheese rolls were a staple in the Waitati cafe's cabinet.

The cafe had a "pretty special" recipe for its gourmet cheese roll.

"They're not just a cheese and white bread situation," Brown said.

Last week the cafe had been hit by an increase in the price of cheese, which made the new burger unlikely to become a staple of the menu.

Brown hoped the quirky concept would help to promote the hospitality industry.

When asked what the best thing about the cheese roll burger was, Brown did not hesitate.

"Its uniqueness."