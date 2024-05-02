Police are responding to an incident in the South Waikato. Photo / File

2 May, 2024 02:27 AM Quick Read

Police are responding to an incident in the South Waikato. Photo / File

Emergency Services are responding to an incident on Waotu Rd, south of Arapuni and Putāruru in South Waikato.

Police were notified of a collision “on a property” involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, shortly after 1pm.

A police spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said WorkSafe have been notified of the incident.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident on Waotu Rd at 1.08pm today.

“We responded with an ambulance, a helicopter, a first response unit and an operations manager,” a spokesperson said.

“One patient has been transported (by helicopter) to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.