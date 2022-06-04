The Waiinu Beach settlement is located around 40km west of Whanganui. Photo / File

The search for a fisherman who was washed off rocks near Waiinu Beach in South Taranaki has resumed.

A police spokesperson said police and surf lifesavers resumed the search at around 8.30am on Sunday.

"The next steps will be decided following that search."

Police were initially called at around 11.15am on Saturday, with a helicopter, coastguard, surf lifesaving and police search and rescue trying to locate the man.

It wasn't known if he was wearing a life jacket.

In a statement on Saturday, the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service said it had a squad of eight surf lifeguards, with two IRBs (inflatable rescue boats) and one ATV, responding to the incident.

South Taranaki district councillor Brian Rook said on Saturday the man was about 30 and from South Taranaki.

He had been told the man initially resurfaced after being washed into the sea.

"Him and a mate were fishing at a spot called Snapper Rock.

"He got washed off the rock and was swimming back to the beach when another wave pushed him under.

"Its tragic."

Family and friends of the man, along with Waiinu Beach residents, had also been searching the shoreline in four-wheel-drive vehicles since the man disappeared, Rook said.