South Island’s wild weather cuts power and blocks roads

Powerlines were down on this vehicle on the corner of Albert St and Forbury Rd, St Clair. Photo / ODT

Powerlines were down on this vehicle on the corner of Albert St and Forbury Rd, St Clair. Photo / ODT

Hundreds of people are without power and roads are closed in Dunedin as strong winds and rain lash the city.

Almost 500 homes in Waverley are without power and power is out in Kaikorai Valley and Burnside after a tree fell through power lines.

Fallen trees have blocked Upper Junction Rd and Queens Dr between Moana Pool and Cobden St.

On Otago Harbour a boat has been blown on to the rocks at Wellers Rock.

Police were speaking to the occupant about his safety while on the boat, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

MetService said rainfall totalled 31.2mm in Dunedin between 12.01am and 12pm today. Most of that fell between 6am and 9am.

Matt Alley, group controller for emergency management Otago said: “We have started to see expected impacts from the forecasted weather system this morning. Council contractors and emergency services are responding to trees across roads, minor surface flooding and blocked drains right around Otago”.

Fire crews were kept busy all morning. Powerlines were down over a car in Forbury Rd, St Clair, and crews were also called to Warden St, Opoho, after powerlines came down next to a parked car.

Corstorphine resident Marty Smith woke up at 8.30am to find a tree on his front lawn had been ripped out.

The tree on the corner of Isadore and Middleton Rds was hanging over the footpath and on to the side of the road.

This tree on the corner of Isadore and Middleton Rds was blown over. Photo / ODT

Contractors from Fulton Hogan were on site about 10.30am to remove it.

Smith reckoned the tree was about 35 years old.

“We’ll miss that tree. It was a bit of a shock to see it go.”

Clutha power cuts and flooding

Parts of the Clutha district are without power and there is widespread flooding on roads as wild weather hits the south.

Settlements including Owaka have been without power since around 4.40am.

Clutha District Council said the power outages would affect water treatment plants on rural water schemes.

“We are working to get these up and running. This will take longer in areas still without power,” a council spokeswoman said.

There was widespread surface flooding on the roads, including Kaitangata’s main street and in Lawrence. There is also surface flooding on SH8 between Roxburgh and Raes Junction.

Dunedin rain impact

Rain and wind began to hit Dunedin about 5am today, later than had been forecast.

The Dunedin City Council says stormwater systems are coping well.

“We don’t anticipate any major issues, but staff and contractors are ready to respond should any issues arise. There will be some surface water in some areas, so please take care and avoid unnecessary travel.”

The scrim protecting the Dunedin Railway Station has come loose in the wind. Photo / ODT

Road warnings

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has urged caution due to the strong winds and surface flooding on several state highways in Otago.

Waka Kotahi has issued strong wind warnings for SH1 Palmerston to Dunedin and SH87 Kyeburn to Outram.

Emergency services were called to a ute and trailer which had gone off the road on SH87 at Lee Stream at 6.30am.

The vehicle was travelling towards Middlemarch when it was picked up by the wind and blown around 180 degrees into a ditch, police said.

It has been snowing on the Crown Range road and up to 2cm may be settling on the road above 900m.

Rainfall totals

MetService said rainfall totalled 31.2mm in Dunedin, between 12.01am and 12pm today.

Most of that fell between 6am and 9am.

The highest rainfall was recorded near Lawrence, where 57mm fell over the same time frame.

The highest wind gust (146kmh) was recorded at Nugget Point, at 9am.