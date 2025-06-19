According to Stats NZ, 42,765 people moved to Canterbury from the North Island in five years. Photo/Supplied.
South Island officials are welcoming the influx of Kiwis migrating south, drawn by affordable housing and new opportunities
Figures released by Stats NZ show 85,575 people living in the North Island in 2018 had moved to the South Island in 2023. That was nearly 30,000 more than the number ofpeople moving the other direction.
Canterbury and Otago had the highest number of people who had moved between the two islands since the 2018 Census, with 42,765 and 23,271 people respectively.
“Housing affordability and study opportunities are likely to be strong factors for drawing so many people to Canterbury and Otago from the North Island,” 2023 Census spokeswoman Dr Rosemary Goodyear said.
Mauger believes the city’s infrastructure will cope with the new influx of residents.
“We’re a vibrant and resilient city,” he said.
“Our city has invested significantly in our infrastructure and will continue to do so. We’re confident, connected and capable - this provides consistency and certainty which enables investment and growth.”
Mauger told the Herald he believed the city was positioned for long-term growth.
“We’re seeing subdivisions and new homes in growth areas, and our planning allows for and encourages a healthy mix of housing types and densities,” he said.
The 2023 Stats NZ data showed 7.5% of West Coast residents — around 2500 people — had been living in the North Island in 2018.
Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said the figures highlight a shift in perception.
“After a period of population decline, it’s encouraging to see the West Coast attracting new people and renewed energy,” he said.
“We’re seeing more families and professionals choosing to move here to escape big city pressures, enjoy a more affordable lifestyle, and the chance to tap into emerging job opportunities.”
Nelson Mayor Nick Smith told the Herald people relocating to Nelson were most welcome.