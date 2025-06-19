Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger is excited that people want to move to the city.

“I’m more than happy to put out the welcome mat for anyone who chooses to move to Christchurch,” he told the Herald.

“It’s great to see families, professionals, and businesses opting to move here.

“I’m not surprised. It just backs up what we already know – we’re confident, capable, and the best city in New Zealand."

Mauger believes the city’s infrastructure will cope with the new influx of residents.

“We’re a vibrant and resilient city,” he said.

Christchurch’s new $683-million stadium Te Kaha/One New Zealand stadium is taking shape with the Mayor Phil Mauger very happy to see things progressing well. Photo / George Heard

“Our city has invested significantly in our infrastructure and will continue to do so. We’re confident, connected and capable - this provides consistency and certainty which enables investment and growth.”

Mauger told the Herald he believed the city was positioned for long-term growth.

“We’re seeing subdivisions and new homes in growth areas, and our planning allows for and encourages a healthy mix of housing types and densities,” he said.

The 2023 Stats NZ data showed 7.5% of West Coast residents — around 2500 people — had been living in the North Island in 2018.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said the figures highlight a shift in perception.

“After a period of population decline, it’s encouraging to see the West Coast attracting new people and renewed energy,” he said.

“We’re seeing more families and professionals choosing to move here to escape big city pressures, enjoy a more affordable lifestyle, and the chance to tap into emerging job opportunities.”

Heath Milne, chief executive officer at Development West Coast. Photo / Frank Film

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith told the Herald people relocating to Nelson were most welcome.

“They love the sunshine, our parks, the relatively low level of traffic congestion,” he said.

Smith said the influx of new people was a mix of young families and retirees.

“The neighbouring Tasman district was the fastest-growing region in New Zealand. Nelson is close behind,” he said.

“It is putting some pressure on our services. A good example is our hospital. We are seeing some pressure points in our traffic network.

“We’re confident we can keep the infrastructure up so it doesn’t become a big issue.”

Smith said he regularly met transplanted Aucklanders daily who were “stunned” by the value of money they could get for a home.

“We’ve got a significant growth in our housing stock, but I am not at all concerned an influx of Aucklanders would affect house prices.”