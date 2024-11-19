The helicopter hovered over north Ōamaru to pinpoint the address the laser came from.

They followed the alleged offender as he got into his car and drove away on to Thames Highway.

“The suspect went into a covered petrol station in an attempt to hide from the helicopter following him,” the police statement said.

Police were guided on the ground by the helicopter crew, who were able to locate and stop the vehicle before arresting the driver, who admitted to shining the laser at the aircraft.

The laser was then recovered from the front seat of the vehicle.

Pointing a laser at any aircraft can affect a pilot’s ability to safely control the plane or helicopter and can cause loss of vision. It is illegal in New Zealand.

“The laser was shined at the helicopter for a total of four minutes, which is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous,” said Sergeant Tony Woodbridge from Ōamaru police.

“Emergency services and our community rely on that chopper service and putting the chopper pilot at risk puts people’s lives at risk.”

A 39-year-old local man has been charged with Endangering Transport and will appear in the Ōamaru District Court on November 27.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, aircraft laser strikes have been on the rise in New Zealand, despite strict regulations.

Between 2007-2020, there were 414 laser attacks on aircraft in Auckland alone, according to the Civil Aviation Authority website.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.