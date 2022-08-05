MetService National weather: August 5th - 9th

It's another wet and windy weekend for parts of the country as a front moves across the South Island and towards the Lower North Island.

While Auckland will be seeing fog again this morning, Metservice meteorologist Paul Ngamanu said due to the front "all the action" would be happening over the South Island.

"That's really feeding some rain into Fiordland."

In Christchurch, which will see a high of 17C today, he said there would also be morning rain and a shower or two throughout the day.

"The wind will be the main thing for them, very gusty."

As long as Cantabrians double-peg their laundry he said Saturday will likely be okay for drying washing.

As that weather system moves in today, the heaviest rain is expected on the western coast of the South Island while the strongest winds are forecast around places such as the Canterbury High Country, Southland and Otago.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said it's possible wind warnings could be issued for areas such as Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa as well.

The front continues to track up over the North Island late on Saturday and Sunday while at the same time a south to southeast flow develops over the South Island, which is expected to bring cooler temperatures.

There are several weather warnings in places across the South Island including a heavy rain warning until 1pm today across the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass.

A heavy rain warning is also in place until the same time in Westland and south of Otira.

On Sunday, a very cold south to southeast wind flow starts moving north over New Zealand. Here’s a short video showing the expected snow accumulating over the South Island on Sunday. Check the forecast for your place here https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^SG pic.twitter.com/KmIZet6KE2 — MetService (@MetService) August 5, 2022

Northern parts of the country are looking "much better", Ngamanu said, with Auckland getting areas of morning fog today but otherwise fine weather.

Metservice forcast a high of 17C and a low of 12C in central Auckland today and on Sunday also a high of 17C and a low of 11C.

That fog, he said, would likely continue to affect northern areas.

By 1pm yesterday, Auckland Airport said 26 domestic regional flights had been cancelled and three were delayed due to fog.

International flights and main trunk domestic routes had not been affected by the fog.

On Thursday, nearly 20 flights between Auckland and regional centres were grounded until the fog lifted mid-morning.

"Most of the North Island is okay as this front moves closer to the lower North Island [tonight], the winds are going to ramp up through Wellington and the Wairarapa," Ngamanu told the Herald.

The capital will see a high of 15C throughout the weekend and a low of 11C today and 6C tomorrow.