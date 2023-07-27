South Auckland road closed after crash into power lines

A karakia takes place one week on from the Auckland shooting, what police suspect about Yanfei Bao’s disappearance and information of prominent Aucklanders leaked in gun owner data breach. Video / NZ Herald

A crash with power lines has prompted a road closure in South Auckland.

The incident was reported to have occurred at 6.55am on Alfriston Rd, Manurewa.

Auckland Transport said the crash had affected a section of the road between Great South Rd and Fleming St.

It was closed and people were advised to avoid the area or expect delays, with diversions in place.

Bus services had also been impacted.

Routes 366 and 365 were being detoured until further notice due to the crash.

