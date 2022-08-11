South Auckland incident: Guard officers, police specialist search group at the Clendon Park property

Police incident in Clendon Park, South Auckland: Two hearses seen leaving property. Video / NZ Herald

A police guard is in place - and forensic specialists are carrying out work - at the Clendon Park property which neighbours say officers have told them is a "crime scene".

Two hearses have been seen at the property, neighbours say, since officers swarmed on it on Thursday afternoon.

The property has been cordoned off, with a large police tent erected over part of the front of it.

An RNZ reporter had earlier seen a body being loaded into a hearse, and a neighbour had also told the Herald they understood a body had been found at the Moncrieff Ave property.

Police are yet to comment today on the incident, but said they would update the community as soon as they could.

Yesterday, police only confirmed they're responding to an "incident" at the South Auckland property and there was no immediate risk to the public in relation to that.

A neighbour who has only lived in the area for a month told the Herald today he saw the hearse pull up last night.

He said another truck had also come to pick things up but couldn't say whether it was police equipment or stuff from the property.

He didn't know the residents but said nothing seemed suspicious and was surprised to see police officers at the property on Thursday.

Guard officers, a police car, and specialist search group remain at the Clendon Park property after two hearses were transported out of it yesterday. Photo / Jed Bradley

Yesterday, neighbours had said officers were at the scene since noon and up to eight police vehicles were in the street, which was blocked off.

A man living a couple of doors away from the scene said police weren't saying much.

"They just mentioned to me it's a crime scene."

Two hearses were seen leaving a Clendon Park property where police officers and forensic staff in boiler suits had been since Thursday afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

He'd heard other people say a body had been found at the property.

He hadn't heard anyone in distress, but another neighbour's dogs had been noisy about 1am or 2am.

"There was a lot of barking."

A young woman, a man aged in about his 30s and an "old" man lived at the property, the neighbour said.

Moncrieff Ave was a "pretty solid street" and he was comfortable living there, the man said.

"There's a few issues, but nothing serious."