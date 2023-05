A fire was "well-involved" when crews arrived shortly after the first call about 3.24pm, Friday May 26 in Auckland's Favona. Photo / Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Auckland’s Favona this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said the fire was “well-involved” when crews arrived shortly after the first call about 3.24pm.

Three firetrucks are on the scene, she said, and several more supporting vehicles were en route.

Everyone inside the property had been accounted for, the spokeswoman said.