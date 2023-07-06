South Auckland fires: Three men face arson charges, police investigation ongoing

Shocking daylight attack leaves a dairy owner in hospital, just how long you could now wait for police in an emergency and what happened to a near million-dollar Rolls-Royce stolen from a suburban Auckland home in the latest headlines.

Three men face arson charges after a series of suspicious fires in South Auckland last month.

Police are not ruling out any further arrests and an investigation into similar blazes is ongoing.

The fires were on different days in Counties Manukau last month, a police spokesperson said.

And those charged were before the Manukau District Court.

Two men have been charged over two fires at an address on Clendon Ave, Papatoetoe.

“A 40-year-old man is facing charges of arson and possession of an offensive weapon following a fire on June 23. He is next due to appear on July 19,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 24-year-old man was charged with arson over a fire on June 28 and is due to reappear today, July 6.”

A garage at a property in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, is left scorched after a fire on June 23. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police had also charged a 31-year-old man with arson after a bin fire at Hunters Plaza early on June 14, the spokesperson said. The man was also expected to reappear in court today.

Investigations were continuing into four other fires across Papatoetoe in recent weeks, the spokesperson said, including two at different addresses on Clendon Ave on June 13 and 20.

Inquiries into a house fire on Freyburg Ave on June 13 and a garage fire on Balance Ave on June 21 are ongoing.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility those matters under investigation are linked, and this is being looked at as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information that might help can contact Police on 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

