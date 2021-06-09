South Auckland fatal hit-and-run crash: Arrest made following man's death in Māngere

Up to 30 people are in handcuffs and being questioned by police after a hit-and-run crash which left one person dead in Auckland this morning.

Up to 30 people are in handcuffs and being questioned by police after a hit-and-run crash which left one person dead in Auckland this morning.

A 21-year-old has been charged in relation to a hit and run death in South Auckland yesterday.

Police confirmed the man has been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury over the incident in Māngere.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, said authorities cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation.

Police have carried out and completed a scene examination at the site of the incident - on Thomas Rd.

Police impound a car suspected in a hit and run incident on Thomas Road Mangere.

"But police remain present at the nearby address that we attending following the incident."

The identity of the man killed has yet to be released.

Police said a post-mortem examination is to be carried out today.

Bright said detectives are still working through speaking with "a large number" of people to figure out the circumstances of the incident.

A number of vehicles have also been seized as part of the investigation, she said.

Locals are told to expect police presence in the area over the coming days, police said.

Armed police at the scene of a suspected hit and run incident on Thomas Road Mangere.

"I would like to reassure the Māngere community that Police are taking the incident seriously..."

The arrest comes after police were called to Thomas Road just before 12pm yesterday, after reports a man had been hit by a vehicle before allegedly fleeing the area immediately afterwards.