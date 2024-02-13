Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A family member of a baby burned when a lightbulb above exploded debris on to him has recounted the horror of the fire and the injuries it caused.

The fire started and spread in the few minutes the family left the room after putting the sleeping baby down, about 9.30pm Monday.

“Then my son [heard] our baby was screaming as he came out of the garage,” a family member, who did not want to be named, told the Herald.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald today that they were not treating the fire as suspicious at this stage.

She said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition had since stabilised. Police were called to the South Auckland address to help Fire and Emergency.

The family member, an aunt, said her son went to the baby’s aid and “saw that the light had blown and some of the glass and stuff had fallen on to the cot.

“He has some very serious burns. That’s the tragedy of all of this,” she said.

She said the incident had left her feeling “overwhelmed”.

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident on Ironstone Pl, Randwick Park where a baby was burned. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The police have just gone recently and now you [the Herald] have appeared,” she said.

“I’m really tired and stressed and I just feel this has been a nightmare.

“I’ve just come from the hospital. I have been there all night with baby. He’s come out of hospital and he’s recovering.

She showed the Herald an example of the bulb which had blown, a linear halogen lamp bulb.

“We’ve only been here [at this house] over a year and our lights keep blowing.”

She also raised concerns about her landlord’s obligation to ensure the house was fitted with working smoke alarms. None of the smoke alarms in the house went off during the fire, she said, as the batteries were flat.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald today that they were not treating the fire as suspicious at this stage. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One neighbour the Herald spoke to this morning said he did not know there was a fire until three fire engines arrived in the cul-de-sac last night.

“My child saw the trucks out the window and told me.”

He said the firefighters seemed to be attending a fire near the front porch of the property.

Another neighbour understood a car seat caught fire inside the house, but was not aware of the cause.

The baby is understood to be a few months old.

The neighbour did not hear anything out of the ordinary before fire trucks appeared in the street.

