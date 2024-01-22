CCTV footage of the aggravated robbery at Mobil on Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe where prominent community leader Ghouse Majeed was assaulted. Video / Supplied

A well-known community leader feared for his life while a group of hammer-wielding robbers assaulted him during an early morning raid at a petrol station in South Auckland on Sunday.

Ghouse Majeed, 55, had just opened the Mobil petrol station on Cavendish Drive in Papatoetoe at 6am and was waiting for another staff member to arrive so he could go home.

“Suddenly, four people sprinted into the shop and started shouting at me,” Majeed told the Herald.

CCTV footage supplied to the Herald shows the masked offenders entering the store before jumping over the counter and filling orange buckets with vapes, cigarettes and cash.

One of the offenders appeared to threaten Majeed before swinging and punching him in the face.

The four men demanded that Majeed open a locked safe box containing hundreds of dollars in cash and began beating him when he said he didn’t know the code.

Majeed suffered injuries to his wrist and ribs after one hammer-wielding robber tried to hit him in the head but missed.

Majeed tried to run out of the store but another hammer-wielding masked offender was guarding the entrance.

“He came towards me and tried to hit me on the head with his hammer but missed and hit me in the ribs,” he said.

Majeed was grabbed by the offenders but managed to escape to a back office where he was abused further, suffering punches and kicks to his ribs and wrist.

“I was trying to kick them and eventually got them out of the office before locking the door and calling the police,” he said.

The Mobil petrol station on Cavendish Drive was hit by a group of hammer-wielding robbers early on Sunday morning. Photo / Alex Burton

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the petrol station at 6.16am.

“Four males assaulted a staff member, before taking items and leaving the premises,” the police spokesperson said.

“A stolen vehicle believed to have been used in this robbery has been recovered.”

The offenders have yet to be found, and inquiries remain ongoing.

Majeed was rushed to Middlemore Hospital and was discharged later that day.

Majeed said if he hadn’t avoided the hammer attack directed at his head, the story would have been different and he might have died on the spot.

“It all happened so suddenly, I was in shock. I thought to myself that it was the day I was going to die.”

As general secretary of Mana Andhra Teluga Association, Majeed has helped thousands in the migrant and ethnic communities for more than two decades.

He said: “When a well-known community leader like myself is attacked, what is the fate of a common man in this country?”

Majeed said he constantly discusses harrowing retail crime in South Auckland but never thought he would be on the receiving end.

“The offenders don’t have fear at all in their minds, they don’t care about the consequences of the crime,” he said.

“I am still unable to move due to the excruciating pain and swelling. Someone has to help me sit and stand,” said Majeed.

Business owners representative pleads for new crime laws

Majeed recounted his ordeal to the chairperson for the dairy and business owners group Sunny Kaushal on Sunday morning from hospital.

Kaushal said the government needs to ensure “these criminals don’t continue to prey on our communities and the business owners.

“These robberies are getting more and more violent and these offenders have no respect for others’ rights,” Kushaul said.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal wants the government to enact harsher punishments for violent offenders. Photo / Jed Bradley

“They have no respect for another human, no respect for the law, no respect for police law or any other consequences.

“When these workers go to work, they do not know if they will come back home safe, if they will end up in a hospital or if they will be able to see their families again.”

Kushaul said he has written to all three coalition leaders and the new police minister, pleading with them to act urgently to help stop the crime wave.

“Now the whole nation is watching them and we would like to see decisive actions,” Kushaul said.

“We would like to see the law and order fixed and, you know, there should not be any such fear among the communities and businesses like it has been over the last six years.”

