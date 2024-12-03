Franklin ward councillor Andy Baker, in a statement, said responsible dog ownership was important.

Franklin ward councillor Andy Baker, in a statement, said responsible dog ownership was important. Photo / 123rf

“One bite is too many,” Baker said.

“Attacks are traumatising, the physical and emotional harm scars kids for life.

“I will keep saying it, dogs aren’t to blame, owners are. If you can’t provide a dog’s health needs, food, water, shelter and exercise, and make sure it’s socialised you shouldn’t have one.”

The three areas have some of the highest numbers for dog ownership – totalling more than 7000.

Papakura Local Board chair Brent Catchpole said children don’t always know how to behave around dogs, so they’re the most at risk.

“[The] campaign is about helping children stay safe, but that doesn’t exempt owners from responsibility,” Catchpole said.

“I’d urge them to engage too because there will be valuable things to learn.”

According to the latest Animal Management data, more than 5000 roaming dogs were picked up in the south in the year to August.

A dog bite prevention campaign will begin this month in South Auckland, focusing on child safety. Photo / 123rf

Manurewa Local Board chair Matt Winiata said they were aware there’s a problem.

“You need only go for a walk to see roaming dogs, not all of them dangerous, but they still shouldn’t be out,” Winiata said.

“No-one wants their dog to attack someone, but if you don’t know where it is, you let it roam, or think it won’t bite, you’re kidding yourself.”

The Any Dog Can Bite campaign, from December 16 - April 13, 2025, would include education about dog attack risks, and how to prevent them.

Most dog attacks on children are by the family pet or a friend’s dog so children must never be left by themselves around dogs, even if the dog is usually friendly. Photo / 123rf

It will be targeted towards communities primarily in the south and some parts of west Auckland, focused on children.

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton said pet owners must take responsibility for community safety by desexing, microchipping and keeping dogs contained, exercised and socialised.

“I know of one incident where three dogs were fighting, and a small child was bitten,” Dalton said.

“Animal Management caught the dogs, which were subsequently destroyed, and their owner fined.”

Animal Management manager Elly Waitoa said it was clear people were struggling to look after their dogs.

“Fewer people are getting their dogs desexed or registered, they’re not socialising them or keeping them contained.

“That means more roaming dogs and the risks that brings. Dogs can be wonderful, but love is not enough to keep one happy, healthy and out of trouble.”

Tips for parents/guardians:

Tamariki aged 0-9 are more likely to need hospitalisation following a dog attack, as they are most often bitten on the head, face or neck. Most dog attacks on children are by the family pet or a friend’s dog so children must never be left by themselves around dogs, even if the dog is usually friendly.

Do:

always keep young children and infants within arm’s reach whenever a dog is around

remind tamariki to stay calm and be gentle around dogs

ask the owner’s permission before letting a child pat their dog

let dogs approach first and sniff the child. If the dog is friendly, encourage gentle pats on the body, not head

watch out for signs the dog is scared or angry, like raised fur, growling, or ears pinned back, and separate your child from the dog if you see these

when introducing a baby to your whānau, allow the dog time to adjust, then introduce slowly on a leash and give lots of praise.

Don’t let a child:

approach a dog first, let the dog sniff them

touch or put their face close to the dog’s face

touch a dog while they are eating or playing with a bone

startle or touch a sleeping dog

run around or shout near a dog

pull a dog’s hair, tail or ears, or sit on it.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.