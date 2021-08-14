South Auckland brawl: Two injured people remain stable in hospital

Two of many people injured in a brawl in South Auckland remain stable in hospital.
One person was critically injured another seriously after police were alerted to "a number of people" fighting in South Auckland's Dawson Rd about 9.30am yesterday.
Others suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.
"Police are speaking to a number of people and at this stage there have been no arrests or charges," a spokesperson said today.
Officers were still working out what had sparked the fight.
Any witnesses who had not yet spoken to police could call 105 and quote event number P047538013.