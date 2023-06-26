Sonia Savage with one of her artworks. Photo / David Haxton

Sonia Savage with one of her artworks. Photo / David Haxton

With waves crashing in the distance, birdlife chirping in the trees, and fresh sea air swirling about, Sonia Savage’s summer house art studio in Ōtaki Beach is a great place to work.

It’s here she has created numerous works of art which have been featured in exhibitions or sold to individuals.

She is one of the coast’s foremost artists whose colourful artwork has had widespread appeal.

Sonia, a busy mother of two, had a creative flair from a very young age.

“I would take myself away to draw and paint by myself with no distractions. It was all I ever wanted to do.”

She went to St Patrick’s School, in Paraparaumu, and remembered getting excited every time her teacher Jenny Pilcher would conduct an art lesson.

I have followed my heart and developed my own style over the years. Sonia Savage

“I was lucky to have such encouragement so early on. That was my happy place. My art only grew stronger from then on.”

After a brief career as a hairdresser, Sonia decided to look for a new path, which, upon her mother Anne Patricia Savage’s suggestion, led to her attending art school at the Learning Connexion in Island Bay, where she gained a diploma and honours.

She learnt a lot by herself and also spent precious hours with her grandfather Brian Trask in his art studio, where a love of landscapes was fostered.

“That was very inspiring and I learnt some tricks and techniques from him.”

Other influences were her great uncle Cedric Savage, a famous painter in his time, Magritte’s surrealist work, and Raumati South artist Bodhi Vincent.

“I remember going to an early Kāpiti Arts Trail, way before I started my career, thinking to myself that I would love to be able to create some amazing pieces like him [Bodhi Vincent].”

Sonia soon had the confidence to sell her work, have her own professional exhibitions and distribute her art to various galleries throughout New Zealand.

She is known for her various styles including landscape, surrealism, realism, sculpture and ceramics.

Artwork by Sonia Savage.

“Over the years my works have been heavily influenced by Kāpiti and its surroundings, personal experiences and emotional journeys. My artworks are often layered with cultural influences and elements of narrative and myth. And they are known for their bright, bold characteristics using various icons, broken-up compositions and geographical symbols.”

Often she would paint intuitively letting ideas “flow from their subconscious, rather than predetermined or drawn out in detail”.

“I generate ideas from my surroundings and experiences. I would picture a scene and think, ‘that would make a great painting’, but interpret it in my own broken-up way, not exactly how it looks.

“I have followed my heart and developed my own style over the years, bringing more of an abstract approach using a wide range of textures and colours and a keen eye for composition.”

Sonia loves how her art is able to bring “joy and happiness into people’s lives”.

“When someone buys my works, it really is an emotional connection and I feel privileged that my work is appreciated.”

Some of her favourite artworks have included a commission piece for former Ōtaki MP Darren Hughes, which he had in his parliamentary office, and a large triptych [set of three associated artworks] piece which is in Kāpiti Coast District Council’s reception in Paraparaumu.

“There is something satisfying about creating big pieces for a public context.”

Her preferred medium is water-mixable oil paint.

Tūī in an artwork by Sonia Savage.

“This, for me, is less toxic and easier to work with than the classic oil paint with potent-smelling mediums.

“I can create some great depth and texture using this particular paint.”

Sonia is primarily a painter but in the last few years has been doing hand building and wheelwork with clay.

“I received a wheel for a present and quickly got hooked.

“For ceramics, my preferred medium would be using BRT [buff raku trachyte] clay as this gives the finished piece more of an earthy feel.”

Sonia, who would love to have her artwork in an international exhibition, also enjoys sculpturing with Ōamaru stone when she gets the chance.

Some of her hobbies, outside of art, include playing tennis, listening to music, dog walking and managing the Lost & Found Animals Kāpiti Coast page on Facebook.

“Helping animals is a huge passion of mine.”

www.soniasavageart.com

- This story appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti magazine