Gisborne Thistle striker Jimmy Somerton scores one of his three goals in his side's 4-2 Central Federation League football win over Western at Childers Road Reserve on Saturday. Photo / Liam Clayton

A Jimmy Somerton hat-trick and improvement across the park powered Gisborne Thistle to a 4-2 win against New Plymouth side Western in Central Federation League football at Childers Road Reserve on Saturday.

Having lost all three of their league games and yet to score a goal, it was Electrinet Thistle’s first win of the season and lifted them from the bottom of the nine-team table to seventh.

Thistle benefited from a “spine” that was strengthened by the return of goalkeeper Mitchell Stewart-Hill, central midfielder David Salmon and striker Somerton, and the addition of centre back Junior Jimmy of Vanuatu.

The selection of Cory Thomson at centre back alongside Jimmy was a masterstroke. He had played in that position for his school side and been tried there for the Thistle first team. On Saturday, he came of age in the role at Federation League level.

Thistle led 3-0 at halftime, Western scored in the 64th and 81st minutes and were pushing for an equaliser when Somerton made it safe for Thistle in the 85th minute.

Western did not deserve to be three goals down at the break. They looked sharper than the Jags, more aggressive in pursuit of the loose ball and more urgent in recovery.

The difference in the first half was Somerton, who was a threat every time he got the ball.

In the 17th minute, central midfielder Matt McVey put him in the clear on the right and he fired a low shot into the far corner of the goal.

In the 24th minute, Somerton took the ball from the right flank into the centre and passed to McVey, then took the return, beat a man and shot from just inside the penalty area for 2-0.

He was also instrumental in the third goal, having taken the ball towards the byline and driven it across the goal, where Western centre back Dean Botha could only help it across the goal-line.

Somerton rode some heavy challenges as Western tried to contain him and he had less of the ball in the second half as the visitors threw everything at Thistle to get back in the game. But his late goal showed he was always dangerous.

The Jags are far from being the complete package. Some players are loping towards opponents in possession rather than closing them down with urgency, some could be fitter and the passing could be more accurate. The signs are encouraging, though.

Western were a typical Taranaki team - fit, organised, robust and bruising - and while they shaded Thistle in general play, the Jags had strong performances in key areas that enabled them to stay in the game until Somerton worked his next bit of magic.

Goalkeeper Stewart-Hill was commanding in the air, pulled off his usual quota of jaw-dropping saves and saved defenders’ blushes with stops that ensured a couple of silly mistakes went unpunished.

Centre backs Thomson and Jimmy were a good pairing. Thomson set himself up for an outstanding game with a solid tackle in the 15th minute that ended a dangerous run by left-winger Ethan O’Halloran, and Jimmy was impressive in the speed of his interceptions and cover.

Similarly, McVey and Salmon combined well in the middle of midfield. McVey laid on two of Somerton’s goals, while Salmon - always composed on the ball - will be even more effective with a few matches under his belt.

Right back Ziggy West-Hill and right-sided midfielder Matt Hills have lots of potential and don’t look out of place at this level, although West-Hill was cautioned in the 53rd minute for a reckless tackle he didn’t need to make. Hills is a treat to watch on the ball and will add another dimension to his game when his defensive qualities are developed.

Of the rest, left back Te Kani Wirepa-Hei and left-sided midfielder Kaden Manderson had games that were a mixed bag, reflecting the leap they have made in the standard of competition - it’s still early days for them - while frontrunner Travis White was on the short end of a two-versus-four contest up front but tried hard to link with Somerton.

Thistle coach Tam Cramer brought on three substitutes late in the game. Jirah Wanoa came on for Salmon, Samson Hota for Hills and Shai Avni for Manderson. They added energy to the Jags’ resistance when Western were pushing for an equaliser.

Western’s goals came from a free kick whipped in direct from the edge of the penalty area by striker Jack Flood and from a first-time strike by substitute attacker Matt Sanger close in, after the ball was cut back from the left wing.

At times, Western flooded the middle of the park, with midfielders Jordi Fettis, Cameron Brownlie and Ben Sheridan being joined by flank players Benjamin Furze and O’Halloran. It meant lost possession was usually quickly regained and attacks were launched with runners arriving late from deep.

Cramer put the win down to organisation, attitude and effort.

“We got what we deserved,” he said.

“In the second half, we made it harder for ourselves. We didn’t look after the ball and we let them back in the game.”

He singled out Somerton and Thomson for special mention. The switch of Thomson from defensive midfield to centre back was a tactical tweak they had been working on.

Western coach Spencer Salt said “quite a bit of volume” was coming out of the changing room at halftime. They were disappointed with their defending in the first half.

“We got the response we were asking for and had enough chances in the second half to win the game.”

Salt said his team routinely played “with full intensity” but in the four years he had been at Western, Saturday’s performance was the “softest” he had seen.

The squad would soon be strengthened by the arrival of three players on university sporting scholarships in the United States and Japan. They would be available for the rest of the season.

The match was well controlled by referee Chris Niven.