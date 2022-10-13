The convicted sex offender was given interim name suppression to appeal. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This story discusses sexual abuse and may be upsetting for some readers.

A well-known social media influencer who preyed on two teenage boys, performing sexual acts on them while they were unconscious or asleep, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

His family blew kisses to him as he left to serve his sentence.

Today in the High Court at Auckland, the man was granted interim name suppression after his defence lawyers indicated they planned to appeal the conviction.

In considering suppression, Justice Rebecca Edwards said jurors could potentially see social media posts of how he is a convicted sex offender if an appeal was successful.

"Publication will cause a real risk of prejudice if a retrial is sought."

"This application is not for permanent name suppression, if the appeal is unsuccessful or abandoned then name suppression will lapse or be dropped," Justice Edwards said.

The man was convicted of five counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, after being acquitted of one count of sexual violation, along with three counts of blackmail and two counts of aggravated wounding by stupefaction.

Victims and support members sat in the gallery during today's sentencing. His family were also present, sitting on the opposite side of the victims.

In closed court, one victim read his impact statement and mentioned how he had so much confidence before the assault, but now has been emotionally, physically and psychologically damaged by the offence.

"You have stolen my 20s and it should have been filled with fun and adventure," he said.

He said how the influencer had the opportunity to mentor him, but instead took the goals and potential of a man 10 years his junior and destroyed them.

Another victim said he was denied his right to say no and fight back.

"He took what he wanted for his pleasure and left me with the pain."

"I am hours away from moving on, I disregard and hate him with every fibre in my body," the second victim said.

Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett said a starting point of 11 years was appropriate.

"There was premeditation in his offending ... He lied about his age to both victims who were in their teens."

"It is serious predatorial offending towards two exceptionally vulnerable victims."

Defence lawyer Susan Gray said the man maintains his innocence but understood and accepted he'd be sentenced today.

She sought a starting point of 10 years, claiming that some of the aggravating features mentioned by the Crown were "overstated".

Gray also mentioned his lack of being able to participate in rehabilitation due to being locked up 23 out of 24 hours a day.

Justice Edwards adopted a starting point of 10 years imprisonment, giving the man a 10 per cent discount for the psychiatric report given to her.

As the summary of facts was read to the defendant, he sat in the dock shaking his head.

Justice Edwards said there was a need to hold him responsible for his actions.

"Your offending included that of the most intrusive kind.

"Your victim was vulnerable, you assaulted him while he was heavily intoxicated and asleep and defenceless."

She declined to impose a minimum period of imprisonment.

This means that after one-third of his sentence, the man is eligible for parole.

The trial

The man's first accuser told police and later jurors that he first met the defendant in 2015, when he was 16 and trying to make headway in the same industry as the defendant who at the time was in his late 20s.

The pair became close friends and social media messages showed they were flirtatious at times. But the teen also clearly told the defendant that he wasn't gay and didn't want anything other than friendship, Facebook Messenger exchanges showed.

While testifying, the defendant described the now-adult witness as a liar and a "tease" who was using him to get ahead. He said the accuser had been exploring his sexuality at the time and as a result would give mixed messages.

He denied having spiked the teen's drinks and denied blackmailing the teen by threatening to destroy his reputation or release nude photos if the teen didn't relent to sexual acts.

The second accuser said he was 18 when he twice woke up in the defendant's bed after nights of heavy drinking to find the defendant performing a sex act on him. Like the other accuser, he also acknowledged some flirtatious behaviour with the defendant but said he wasn't gay and insisted he never gave consent for any sexual acts.

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

If you have concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are or know of, someone who is at risk or being abused, contact the police immediately.