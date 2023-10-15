There was medal-winning success at the World Junior Series for, left to right, Mitchell Innes, Luke McNally, Andrew Wakefield, Andrew Rawnsley, Oliver Beale and Fletcher Rodger. Absent: Marley Hekenui. Photo / Paul Taylor.

One world title was “nice”. Another would be even better, for Andrew Rawnsley.

The Napier Boys’ High School Year 12 student is back from the Junior World Series indoor cricket tournament in Dubai, where New Zealand tasted tremendous success.

All up, seven Hawke’s Bay players were spread across the New Zealand sides, with Rawnsley and Ollie Beale part of the team who beat Australia by seven runs in the under-18 boys’ final.

Luke McNally, Andrew Wakefield, Mitchell Innes and Fletcher Rodger had to settle for second in their under-16 decider against Australia, while Marley Hekenui played a starring role as New Zealand beat England by 11 runs in the playoff for third and fourth in the under-14 grade.

Such was Hekenui’s performance in Dubai, that he also had the honour of being named under-14 MVP.

The players had to stump up about $8000 for the privilege of playing for New Zealand, but this trip was about more than just indoor cricket.

“A great experience. Like nothing I’ve ever seen before; the temperature, everything. Just an amazing city,” a beaming Rawnsley said.

A quad injury saw him sit out New Zealand’s semifinal and final, but couldn’t diminish the sense of achievement.

“At such a young age, I feel so lucky [to represent this country] because there were lots of other people who missed out," said Rawnsley.

“It’s nice to know we went there with a purpose to win the world cup and came back with the trophy in our backpack. It was so nice."

An accomplished outdoor cricketer, Rawnsley says the indoor variety has been great for his game.

Marley Hekenui was MVP in the under-14 grade at the Junior World Series.

He’s also got a challenge for those who want to be entertained by sport but haven’t tuned into indoor cricket yet.

“People think the worst thing about [outdoor cricket] is how slow it is and talk about watching paint dry and grass grow but, in indoor, there’s guaranteed action and it’s all in the space of 20 or 30 seconds. If you can’t wait 30 seconds, then you’re watching the wrong sport,” Rawnsley said.

That said, his big ambitions probably lie outdoors.

“I definitely like outdoor. I’d love to do a world cup for outdoor," said Rawnsley.

Hawke’s Bay’s Jimmy Kirk is a New Zealand Indoor Cricket board member and was in Dubai as assistant coach of the under-16 side.

He’s delighted with the growth of the players as young men and their on-court efforts.

“The under-18s won it last time so it was good to do a repeat and the other two teams went a step further than last time," Kirk said.

“Australia’s pretty strong but we’re getting there and working our way up to the top.”