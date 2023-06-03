MetService has advised holidaymakers to take care on the roads as an "intense front" moves over the South.

MetService has advised holidaymakers to take care on the roads as an "intense front" moves over the South.

Parts of the South Island are expected to be affected by heavy snow and rain as a cold front moves up the country on Sunday.

MetService has advised holidaymakers to take care on the roads as an “intense front” moves over the South.

‘’This front is followed by a cold outbreak bringing snow to inland parts of the South Island, affecting higher roads and possibly damaging powerlines.

‘’On Sunday, there is likely to be warning amounts of snow for inland Otago and for the Canterbury High Country, south of the Rangitata River.’’

The front and low then move northeast over central and northern New Zealand from Sunday afternoon to early on Monday, bringing rain to most places, with brief heavy falls likely in the west of the South Island.

Colder southerly winds follow this front, expected to bring the snow level down to about 500m in Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

A snowy Sunday for the South Island as cold front sweeps over, followed by a cold & moist air mass. Snow may fall as low as 400m above sea level in Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes district & Canterbury High Country.

Find the Heavy Snow Warning & Watches at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/unyD8VdruA — MetService (@MetService) June 3, 2023

A snow warning is in place via the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka this morning, with snow expected to fall as low as 600m.

A spokesman for Queenstown Lakes District Council advised road users to carry chains and be ready to fit them, as conditions were expected to worsen on Sunday.

“Crews will continue to monitor the situation. Remember, if you regularly travel over the Crown Range chains should be carried all winter.”

In Central Otago, there was a mixture of wet and dry roads across the district this morning with a strong breeze making its way through Whakatipu and the Upper Clutha.

However, a heavy snow watch is in place for Central Otago about and west of Alexandra, including the Queenstown Lakes District, from 8am until 2pm on Sunday, MetService said.

Snow was expected to lower to 500m and snow amounts may approach short-duration warning criteria, especially above 700 m where the largest accumulations are expected.

A heavy snow watch was also in place for the Canterbury High Country about and north of Rangitata River from 4pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday. Snow may lower to 400m, with heavy snow expected above 500m.

People are advised to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts, snow warnings and to take care on the roads during King’s Birthday Weekend.





Snow for alpine roads

MetService has issued fresh snow warnings for most alpine roads on Sunday, the Crown Range and The Milford Road (State Highway 94) in Southland, which was set to get up to 8cm of snow.

Further north, heavy snow was set to affect Canterbury alpine passes including Porters Pass (SH73), which may get between 15cm and 20cm and Arthur’s Pass (SH73), which was forecast to get up to 12cm from Sunday evening until Monday morning.

Milford Road (SH94) From 6am-11am: Snow is expected during Sunday morning, and 4 to 8cm may settle on the road near the Homer Tunnel, with lesser amounts to 700m.

Crown Range Road Fom 7am-12pm: Snow is forecast to lower to 600m Sunday morning, and 4 to 8cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 600m.

Lindis Pass (SH8) From 8am-2pm: Snow set to lower to 500m Sunday morning, and 4 to 8cm or more may settle on the road above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 500m.

Porters Pass (SH73) From 4pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday: Snow is forecast to lower to 500m Sunday afternoon, and 15 to 20cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500m.

Arthurs Pass (SH73) From 5pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday: Snow is expected to lower to 500m late on Sunday afternoon, and 6 to 12cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500m.

Lewis Pass (SH7) From 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday: Snow is forecast to lower to 500m on Sunday evening, and 4 to 8cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500m.