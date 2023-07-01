Snow, icy conditions bring chaos to southern roads

Icy, snowy conditions are causing chaos on southern roads this morning as emergency services scramble to deal with crashes and road closures.

A crash in icy conditions on Stuart St in Dunedin caused delays for citybound motorists from about 8.25am.

Many hill suburb roads have frozen and motorists are being asked to take extra care or avoid travel if possible.

Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin closed due to snow about 2.30am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned of black ice on State Highway 1 between Dunedin and East Taieri about 8.45am.

The Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) also closed at Leith Saddle about 2.30am but reopened about 6.30am.

Two vehicles, including at least one truck, became stuck on SH8 in the icy conditions.

Manuka Gorge is down to one lane and there are delays at Tunnel Hill on the Beaumont Highway.

Police advised it could take some time for the road to be fully cleared.

Grit trucks are out to try to ease the dangerous conditions.

Snow fell on Crown Range Rd overnight but the route remains open despite the freezing, icy conditions though chains are required for all motorists.

Periods of snow are likely to continue throughout Sunday and 2-4cm may settle on the road.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said extreme care was required.

OTAGO & SOUTHLAND - SEVERE WEATHER – UPDATE 6:35AM

Snow has CLOSED several roads overnight across the state highway network in the region.

CLOSED

• SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston

• SH87 Kyeburn to Outram

• SH93 Clinton to Mataura

• SH94 Te Anau to Milford

^CS pic.twitter.com/QEGPlreMws — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) July 1, 2023

Milford Rd (State Highway 94) from Te Anau to Milford, between the Chasm and Knob’s Flat, closed last night and is expected to remain closed until about 10am today.

SH93 between Clinton and Mataura is also closed.

UPDATE 8:25PM

^EH https://t.co/vQ3lPB6UGJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) July 1, 2023

State Highway 87 between Kyeburn and Outram and SH85 between Kyeburn and Palmerston are both closed due to heavy snow, with the next update expected mid-morning Sunday.

UPDATE 8:25PM

SH87 remains CLOSED overnight. The next update is expected to be mid-morning tomorrow, Sunday 2 July.

^EH https://t.co/ia9LnWtOwN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) July 1, 2023

MetService issued a raft of heavy snow and road snowfall warnings for across southern and central parts of the South Island.

A heavy snowfall warning remains in place for areas of Otago south of the line from Queenstown to Alexandra and Mosgiel, as well as for Southland and Stewart Island.

Find out what's in store for you at https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/IDSlOaMfjn — MetService (@MetService) July 1, 2023

The heaviest snow was expected from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday evening, with 20-30cm possible above 300m and lesser amounts down to 100m.

For the latest road conditions, check the Waka Kotahi NZTA website.