The Taruheru River Path beside Mitre10 will be concreted.

A popular metal pathway is being upgraded to a concrete thoroughfare for pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooter users.

The upgrade will provide a smoother ride along the metal path that links the river walkway at the Taruheru River end of Grey St with the river end of Derby St.

The change is due to the path’s high usage by pedestrians, cyclists, and mobility scooter users.

In 2020, the council had metaled the unformed pathway between Derby St and Grey St to assess pedestrian use.

The metal path will become a 3m wide concrete route, which will extend from the end of Derby St to the end of Grey St.

Overhead path lights will also be installed.

The council’s Community Lifelines Director, Tim Barry, stated that the look and feel of the new pathway will be similar to the path heading back towards the Peel St bridge.

In addition to the pathway upgrade, the council will repair the footpath that connects to the Derby St footbridge.

The council is working closely with Mitre 10 on this project, and the proposed path will be aligned with the existing path and provide access to the Mitre 10 car park.







