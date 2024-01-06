Smoke billows from a house fire on Great North Road in Auckland. Video / Supplied

A house fire in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn has sent smoke high into the sky.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they are in attendance on Great North Road between Hadlow Terrace and Coleridge Street.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) are also in attendance at the incident after receiving multiple calls about it. The fire has been extinguished and crews are still in place at the scene dampening down hot spots.

Police and fire services at a house fire on Great North Road, between Hadlow Terrace and Coleridge Street.

They were called to the scene at 1.30pm.

A video of the incident from afar showed smoke billowing in a huge cloud into the sky.







