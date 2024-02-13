It's Hamilton's turn for smart parking meters, the electronic meters used in cities across New Zealand. Photo / Terry Su

Hamilton’s central city coin-operated ‘lollipop’ parking meters will be replaced with smart electronic parking meters at the end of February.

A dozen coin-operated machines will remain around the central city for those wishing to continue paying with coins.

The single-headed meters will be removed, and 59 smart meters will be installed during night works.

The process is expected to take about two weeks.

Smart parking meters are already used in many cities, with Wellington’s system going live in early January.

In 2020, Marlborough District Council sold 21 of the Blenheim and Picton coin-operated meters to Ashburton, during their transition to digital, recycling the remaining 299 at a scrap yard.

Hamilton City Council’s City Transport Unit Director Gordon Naidoo said the smart parking meters were a welcome upgrade.

“The coin-operated parking meters have reached the end of their life and need to be replaced.

“Smart parking meters are the modern equivalent to manual meters, and offer greater convenience for those parking in the central city.”

Funding for the smart meters was approved in the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan.

Two of these devices have been used successfully in Opoia Paa Carpark (previously known as Sonning Carpark) since 2022.

Installation of the CBD smart meters is expected to begin on February 25.

How the smart parking meters work:

The meters are touch-screen. Drivers follow the on-screen prompts and enter their vehicle’s licence plate number and time required.

Payment is made with payWave.

Alternatively, drivers can use the PayMyPark app to register and pay for their parking on the go.

The meters are ticketless, but an electronic receipt can be requested.

To get two hours free parking, drivers must register their vehicle’s licence plate number at the smart parking meter, or on the PayMyPark app.

Payment for all-day $6 parking can only be made on the PayMyPark app.

Visit hamilton.govt.nz/parking for a step-by-step guide on how to use the meters.





