Dave Agnew at the new golf course in Ōropi created on the same site as the Ōropi Hot Pools & Cafe.

A new nine-hole miniature golf course set to open in Ōropi has been described by a Golf New Zealand representative as the “first hybrid golf course” of its type in the country.

Called Smallgusta, the par-35 nine-hole course is New Zealand’s first 1:10 scale miniature putting course and opens on Thursday.

The Ocean nine-hole course, which occupies about 3000sq m of land in Warner Rd, is designed and owned by Oropi Hot Pools & Cafe owners Dave and Renee Agnew, and offers players panoramic views of Mauao and the sweeping skyline of Ōhauiti pa sites.

Smallgusta, adjacent to the hot pools, includes six par-four holes, two par-threes and a single par-five hole on land that was previously scrub, pine trees, and gorse and also features different surfaces for the fairway, greens, intermediate rough and bunkers with “real sunken traps” not purely for aesthetics.

Dave Agnew, the co-owner and co-designer of a new par-35 miniature golf course in Oropi. He created on the same site as the Oropi Hot Pools & Cafe that he and business partner Renee Agnew also own. 11 September 2023 The Bay of Plenty Times Photo / Alex Cairns

Dave Agnew said he and Renee were “super-excited” to bring New Zealand’s newest “groundbreaking” golf experience to the Bay of Plenty.

“Our par-35 nine-hole layout is designed to mimic a real golf course with putting skills and real golf-course strategies replacing hope or chance. Playability was the biggest consideration in this design,” he said.

“The course is challenging but it can be tamed with solid, straight putting and a dose of courage to take a few risks. "

He said there was no direct comparison between Smallgusta to the world-famous Augusta National golf course in Augusta, Georgia, in the United States, “only a play on words and a nod to the premier course”.

Dave said while he had no formal training or work history in this field, he had drawn golf courses as a child “just for fun” and created a putting green for his grandparents at their upstate New York property when he was 8.

Dave Agnew at the new golf course in Ōropi created on the same site as the Ōropi Hot Pools & Cafe. Photo / Alex Cairns

The first concept drawings for the course were drawn on the Hot Pools & Cafe kitchen order pads, he said

The Agnews, who bought the hot pools in 2020, about a month before Covid emerged in China, said they were financing the project themselves which includes a hefty mortgage from the bank and Dave had sold his house.

Renee said they were “relieved and starting to feel bubbles of excitement” as the clock ticked down to opening day after years of planning, financial hardships, delays due to Covid and bad weather, and “literally lots of blood, sweat and tears”.

“We have gone through hell along the way and huge sacrifices were made by our three children.”

She said the landscaping work and 80 per cent of the drainage had been undertaken by them, her retired parents and the “amazing” Oropi Hot Pools team.

A view of the new Smallgusta miniature golf course in Oropi looking out towards Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Dave said the ‘Ocean-nine’ course was only stage one of the intended final project and it was expected their second nine-hole course on the same property would begin next year and hopefully be completed by Christmas 2024, he said.

Smallgusta was a place for families who “loved golf” and their pro shop staff could help guide visitors on how to best to play the game and the course.

“We hope our small authentic mini golf course provides a great deal of fun for players of all abilities, including those seeking that elusive birdie or eagle shot.”

Golf New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty regional participation coordinator Sam Kendall said it was “exciting” for the province to be welcoming the “first hybrid golf course” of its type in New Zealand.

“This is an evolutionary type of golfing experience which will bring a raft of new players into the sport - families with young children, teenagers, or mates wanting a hit out with a real element of skill too. What a fantastic addition to the Bay’s golfing scene,” he said.

“Smallgusta could well be the first step on the golfing pathway which gets participating players into the sport who then decide to give the real game a go and move up to a nine-hole round. Maybe even a full 18 holes at one of the Bay’s many courses.”

Smallgusta’s opening hours will initially be from Thursday to Sunday.

