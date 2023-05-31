A light truck laden with road signs rolled on No 3 Line at Okoia on Thursday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A light truck laden with road signs rolled on No 3 Line at Okoia on Thursday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Issues with a piece of road in Okoia near Whanganui have been highlighted after a small truck rolled over.

Whanganui Police Sergeant Colin Wright said the truck loaded with road works signs had come from Palmerston North and was heading towards State Highway 4 Parapara Rd on Thursday morning to do road signing work.

The truck was lighter than 6000kg, meaning it did not require a heavy vehicle licence to drive.

Temporary 30km/h speed limits had been on No 3 Line at Okoia for quite a while but the truck slipped on a loose part of the road and rolled over.

The driver was unharmed and sent on his way once he was provided with a new vehicle by his boss. The road was not blocked by the incident.

However, Wright had been told locals of the area surrounding the crash site had issues with this particular part of the road, as the speed limit signs had been in place for too long and motorists had become complacent.

While responding to this incident, police had to talk to multiple motorists who had ignored the speed limit, he said.

Wright said it was clear there was an issue with the road surface, the speed limit or the lack of action in repairing the area under the speed limit.

He would take these concerns to the Whanganui District Council.