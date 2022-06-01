Damage to a roof in Waikanae Beach. Photo / Sara Mitchell

A "mini tornado" has ripped the roof off a house in Waikanae Beach and damaged two others.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said "either a strong gust of wind or a small tornado" tore swiftly through Waikanae.

Firefighters were helping secure tarpaulins on the affected houses to help make them watertight. Only three houses were affected.

"It just sort of fizzled in and fizzled out," Beets said.

"Had it been any bigger or stronger it probably could have done quite a bit of damage."

She said the "mini tornado" reportedly hit Ashleigh Way and Weggery Drive.

Meanwhile, Kapiti mayor K Gurunathan said a small tornado also brought down a number of trees, but no one was injured. His staff were assessing the damage.

Damage to the roof of a house in Waikanae Beach. Photo / Sara Mitchell

He said it happened on the southern side of Waikanae River in Otaihanga.

"I don't know whether properties have been damaged or not."

Police received a report in the Waikanae area relating to damage to a roof on Nicholas Pl, at 11.12am.

A fence was blown down in Waikanae Beach. Photo / Sara Mitchell

No injuries were reported.