The incident happened around the Waikanae Beach area. Image / Google Maps

A "mini tornado" has ripped the roof off a house in Waikanae Beach and damaged others.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said one house has lost its roof and two others have roof damage after reports of "either a strong gust of wind or a small tornado" tore swiftly through Waikanae.

Firefighters were on-site helping secure tarpaulins on the affected houses to help make them watertight. There were only three houses affected.

"It just sort of fizzled in and fizzled out," Beets said.

"Had it been any bigger or stronger it probably could have done quite a bit of damage."

She said the "mini tornado" was reported to have hit Ashleigh Way and Weggery Drive.

Meanwhile Kapiti Mayor K Gurunathan said a small tornado brought down a number of trees, but there were no injuries. His staff were on-site assessing the damage.

He said it happened on the southern side of Waikanae River in Otaihanga.

"I don't know whether properties have been damaged or not."

Police received a report in the Waikanae area relating to damage to a roof on Nicholas Pl, at 11.12am.

No injuries were reported.