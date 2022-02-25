Small plane near Masterton Airport airborne with broken landing gear. Photo / File

A person on board a small plane is airborne with broken landing gear near Masterton Airport.

Emergency services were alerted to the situation at 3.30pm and were continuing to assist.

A police spokeswoman said a small plane with one person on board had an issue with its landing gear and the plane was still airborne.

Emergency services are at the aerodrome.

"We don't have anything further at the moment," she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Belinda Beets said they were discussing how they were going to get the aircraft down safety.

She said two fire crews were at the airport and another water tanker and pump was on the way.

More to come.