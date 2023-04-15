Small Onekawa housefire being treated as suspicious

Emergency services are treating a small fire at a residential property on Curling Cres in Onekawa on Sunday morning as suspicious. Photo / NZME

A police spokeswoman said police responded to the fire at a residential address on Curling Cres about 8.10am.

The police spokeswoman said the fire was being treated as suspicious at this stage.

“There are no reports of injuries,” she said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two fire trucks from Napier attended the housefire.

Glen Varcoe, FENZ Hawke’s Bay Acting District Manager, said it was a small fire in the lounge of the property that was extinguished relatively quickly.

“The report indicates it was under control within 10 minutes,” Varcoe said.

He said a fire investigator would likely be on the scene, along with a recovery team to support those affected by the fire.



